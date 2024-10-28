Queen’s grandson Count Nikolai shares photos from visit to his childhood home

Count Nikolai of Monpezat has given his Instagram followers a peek inside his childhood home. The eldest grandchild of Denmark's former Queen, Margrethe II, took to his personal Instagram on Sunday to share a series of images from his visit to Schackenborg Castle.

The pictures included one of the Count playing pool and another of framed pictures, including one of his paternal grandmother Queen Margrethe and late grandfather Prince Henrik together. "back at my childhood home 🎱," Nikolai simply captioned the carousel of photos.

Schackenborg Castle is owned and operated by the Schackenborg Foundation, which was established in 2014. The castle's Instagram account reacted to Nikolai's post, commenting: "Thank you for visiting your childhood home again @nikolaitildanmark . It’s always a pleasure to have you here, and we look forward to welcoming you back ⚜️."

Nikolai is the son of Prince Joachim and his first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. They are also parents to Count Felix. Joachim and his second wife, Princess Marie, whom he married in 2008, share son Count Henrik and daughter Countess Athena.

Joachim and Marie are patrons of the Schackenborg Foundation. The dad of four has said (via the castle's website), "Schackenborg was my home for many years, and still the place I go to find peace."

Schackenborg Castle in Tønder, Denmark is described as Joachim and Marie's second home and a "haven" for their family. Per the castle, the royal couple often visit with their children and, like Joachim, his kids "have a close connection to Schackenborg, and the eldest already knows every nook and cranny and all the stories about Schackenborg."

Joachim, Marie and their two kids currently reside in the United States. Last year, the family moved to Washington, D.C., where Joachim works as the defence industry attaché at the Danish Embassy. Speaking to The Washington Post earlier this year, the Danish Prince said: "We’ve lived here for seven months now, and very few people know who we are, Danes apart."