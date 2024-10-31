Princess celebrates her birthday with a Frozen-themed party

Princess Geraldine's fourth birthday party was fit for a Princess! Crown Prince Leka of Albania celebrated his daughter turning four by throwing a Frozen-themed party complete with an appearance by Elsa and a multi-tiered castle cake. The little Princess channeled Elsa at her party wearing an ice blue dress that featured beaded snowflakes from Bel Eve.

Speaking to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO!, Crown Prince Leka said, "Geraldine has reached an age where she delights in the excitement of birthday celebrations, especially when surrounded by friends."

"To make her day special, I decided to host a Frozen-themed party at a central hotel in Tirana, inviting friends with children of a similar age," he added. "The atmosphere was vibrant, and while it was certainly different from the more formal events usually hosted by the Royal Family, it was a joy to see both parents and children enjoying themselves immensely."

The doting dad revealed that his young daughter "adores the enchanting world of castles and princesses," and that Geraldine's "favourite character is Elsa from Frozen, whom she admires for her fair features and blond hair."

"She loves role-playing as Elsa, a character who beautifully embodies strength, independence, and grace - a magical royal spirit that resonates with her," the Crown Prince said of his daughter. "Watching her immerse herself in this magical world was a highlight in itself."

Crown Prince Leka took to his personal Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from the party, which he captioned: "Photos from happy moments at Geraldina's party where every moment was filled with smiles and hugs that filled our hearts.Cheers to laughter, love, and endless adventures ahead!"

The Crown Prince shares his daughter Princess Geraldine—who was born on Oct. 22, 2020 in Tirana, Albania—with his ex-wife, Crown Princess Elia. This past January, it announced that the former couple, who wed in 2016, had agreed to end their marriage. A statement at the time noted (translated to English): "The spiritual and physical well-being of the girl, LSM Princesse Geraldines, will remain in the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy life and safe for Geraldine."