Princess adorably covers dad in stickers: See the heartwarming father-daughter pictures

Princess Geraldine is her dad’s little Princess! On International Children’s Day, Crown Prince Leka of Albania shared a series of heartwarming photos featuring himself with his three-year-old daughter on his personal Instagram account.

“Celebrating with my daughter Geraldine, we send our heartfelt wishes to all the children of our nation,” the head of the Albanian Royal Family captioned the father-daughter pictures (translated to English). “Happy June 1st! ❤️.”

The sweet post includes photos of the young Princess, who was dressed in a pink fairytale-like dress, placing stickers on her arm. The Crown Prince was also photographed with stickers on his face and having more put on his hand. Another photo shows the doting dad kissing Geraldine’s hands.

The Crown Prince shares his daughter—who was born in October of 2020 in Tirana, Albania—with his ex-wife, Crown Princess Elia. This past January, it was announced that Leka and Elia were splitting after more than seven years of marriage.

“Hello friends and well-wishers, Through this post, I officially inform you about LTN Prince Leka and Elia Zaharia have agreed that to end their marriage,” the statement (translated to English) on the Crown Prince’s Instagram account read. “Since marriage has lost its function, they have seen on the way to solve it by mutual consent by initiated the necessary legal procedures.”

“Despite the trust in the institution of the family, LTM Prince Leka II believes that the values of respect and understanding mutual will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!! The spiritual and physical well-being of the girl, LSM Princesse Geraldines, will remain in the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy life and safe for Geraldine,” the statement continued. “LTM Prince Leka II will not make further statements or comments and requests that the right to be respected privacy related to this matter.”