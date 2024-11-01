Prince William is going abroad for his 'Super Bowl moment'

The Prince of Wales is heading to Cape Town, South Africa for what has been described as his "Super Bowl moment": the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

Prince William's upcoming trip, taking place between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, will mark the royal's first official visit to South Africa since 2010 and his first to Africa since 2018 when he visited Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya. According to Kensington Palace, it was during the 2018 trip that His Royal Highness was inspired to establish The Earthshot Prize.

While in South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards, the heir to the throne will also attend the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2024 and "spend time with local communities and learn more about the innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity which is being harnessed across Africa to tackle the environmental crisis."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William pictured at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

However, the "centrepiece" of William's trip is the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Nov. 6. His Royal Highness, who is the founder and president of the Earthshot Prize, is set to deliver a speech during the event. Heidi Klum, Nina Dobrev, Tobe Nwigwe and Winnie Harlow will join the Prince at the ceremony—hosted by Billy Porter and Bonang Matheba—to announce this year's winners.

The broadcast will include "special performances and appearances from exciting musical artists and celebrities across East, West, Northern, Southern, and South Africa, as well as a host of international stars," including Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Lebo M, supported by the internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir, and Uncle Waffles.

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize, which was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, back in 2020 to incentivize change and help repair the planet over the next ten years. In September, while announcing this year's 15 finalists, the Prince of Wales said: "These solutions are some of the most exciting, innovative and impactful we’ve seen, and the people behind them are true inspirations. I know you’re as passionate as I am about making a difference to our planet and we can’t wait to share their stories with you.”