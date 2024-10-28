Heidi Klum to join Prince William in South Africa for a big event

Heidi Klum will be among this year's Earthshot Prize Awards presenters. The supermodel will join the Prince of Wales in South Africa for the fourth annual ceremony. The 2024 presenters also include Nina Dobrev, Tobe Nwigwe and Winnie Harlow. They, along with Heidi, will announce 2024 winners from each Earthshot category.

"As someone who uses my platform to advocate for a better future for our children, I am deeply inspired by The Earthshot Prize’s ambition to find and support solutions for a healthy planet," Heidi said in a statement. "I am so happy to be a part of the incredible evening the Earthshot Awards has in store to celebrate innovators and encourage our youth to be part of building a better future.”

Meanwhile, Nina said, "As someone who cares deeply about the health of our oceans, I have been so inspired to see the Earthshot Prize focus on identifying solutions across Africa and around the world that will help ensure these vital ecosystems are protected for generations to come. It is a privilege to be a part of this inspiring evening and I’m thrilled to present one of these inspiring innovators with this Award to help them move their vital work forward."

Billy Porter and Bonang Matheba are set to cohost the ceremony in Cape Town, which is taking place on Nov. 6 during Earthshot Week. "It’s an honor to co-host this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards and help to celebrate this year’s inspiring innovators working to create a better future for everyone. I’m so inspired by the Earthshot community, and I can’t wait to be part of an evening that celebrates creativity, human ingenuity, and artistry in all its different forms," Billy said.

According to the Earthshot Prize, the "broadcast will include special performances and appearances from exciting musical artists and celebrities across East, West, Northern, Southern, and South Africa, as well as a host of international stars," including Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Lebo M, supported by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, and Uncle Waffles.

In 2020, Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize to incentivize change and help repair our planet over the next ten years. Every year from 2021 until 2030, the heir to the throne and the Earthshot Prize Council are awarding £1 million to five winners.

While announcing this year's 15 finalists, the Prince of Wales said: "These solutions are some of the most exciting, innovative and impactful we’ve seen, and the people behind them are true inspirations. I know you’re as passionate as I am about making a difference to our planet and we can’t wait to share their stories with you.”