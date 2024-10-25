Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer’s ball gown looks straight out of a fairy tale

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer looked like she walked off the pages of a fairy tale book at the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala. The 33 year old stunned at the event on Oct. 24 at London's National Gallery wearing an ethereal ball gown that featured flowers on the bodice and tulle skirt. Kitty pulled her hair back into an elegant updo and completed her enchanting look with dazzling diamonds.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvlgari UK

Princes William and Harry's cousin became an ambassador for Bvlgari back in 2018. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "It is an immense honour to be working with the most iconic Italian jewellery brand in the world. Bvlgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand."

Kitty's appearance at the gala came two days after she enjoyed a sisters' night out at the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods. Kitty exuded glamour at the event held at The Orangery wearing a black velvet Dolce & Gabbana number, while her younger sisters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer wore dresses from Rebecca Vallance's Nicky Hilton holiday capsule collection. Princess Beatrice, another of Prince William's cousins, was also in attendance.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvlgari UK

Last week, Kitty, Eliza and Amelia stepped out to support the Prince of Wales at the 2024 Centrepoint Awards. "I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," Kitty told HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO!.

"His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need," the Centrepoint ambassador added. "Seeing my cousin’s commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission."

Kitty is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer. This past March, she revealed that she has a child—a daughter. “It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one,” Kitty wrote on her Instagram. “I love you unconditionally 🤍 Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today 🤍.”