When is Queen Rania's first grandchild due?

The birth of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's first child is reportedly just around the corner. According to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Roya News has reported that a source from the Royal Medical Services has revealed that the expected due date for the royal couple’s baby is in early August.

When the Royal Hashemite Court announced Rajwa's pregnancy back in April, the court noted that the Crown Prince and his wife were "expecting their first baby this summer." The royal baby will be Queen Rania and King Abdullah's first grandchild.

Rajwa's baby bump was on display earlier this month during a joint engagement with her husband. The couple visited the Jordanian company Digitales on July 17. The mom to be looked lovely in a linen and silk midi dress from Max Mara for the outing.

Hussein and Rajwa celebrated one year of marriage in early June. Ahead of their first wedding anniversary, the Crown Prince spoke with Al Arabiya about him and Rajwa being "very excited about" the new phase in their lives, noting that “everything will change with” kids.

While he admitted that he does not “know what to expect" when it comes to fatherhood, Hussein said that he and Rajwa are “excited and the family is excited, too.” The Crown Prince also revealed at the time that his mom had already started shopping for her first grandchild. “My mother has already started shopping for baby stuff weeks ago,” he shared. “Hopefully it will be a wonderful phase.”

Queen Rania has opened up in the past about wanting to be a fun grandmother. During an appearance on Good Morning America back in 2022, the Queen said: “I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma.”

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” Rania added. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”