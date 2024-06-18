Lady Gabriella receives big hug as she steps out at Royal Ascot

Lady Gabriella Kingston made a public appearance on the first day of Royal Ascot. The daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent participated in the royal procession on Tuesday, riding in the second carriage with Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and John Warren. King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Wellington led the procession in the first carriage.

©Getty Images



Lady Gabriella attended Royal Ascot on June 18, 2024

Gabriella, who is His Majesty’s second cousin, looked sophisticated in a floral print dress and pink hat as she sat next to the Princess Royal on June 18. Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall was photographed at Ascot Racecourse giving Gabriella a warm hug.

Gabriella last attended Royal Ascot in 2023 with her husband, Thomas Kingston. They were photographed with the King and Queen at the event last June. Days before Royal Ascot 2024, Gabriella was spotted at Trooping the Colour, watching the flypast from behind the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

©David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images



Zara Tindall was pictured embracing Gabriella at Ascot Racecourse

Gabriella’s recent outings came months after the death of her husband. Thomas was found dead on Feb. 25 at the age of 45. A spokesperson for HM Coroner’s Office previously confirmed to HOLA! USA that Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s son-in-law died from a “traumatic wound to head.” A gun was present at the scene.

Buckingham Palace announced Thomas’ death with a statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, which read: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

At the time, a palace spokesperson said that King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew Thomas “in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” adding, “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

A private family funeral was held in March﻿. The Prince of Wales attended the service at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace.