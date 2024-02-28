Prince and Princess step out following son-in-law’s death

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were out on Tuesday for the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine II. Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin and his wife joined members of the British royal family, as well as Greek and Spanish royals at the memorial service held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Prince and Princess Michael of Kent﻿’s appearance on Feb. 27 came two days after the death of their son-in-law, Thomas Kingston. Their daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday, Feb. 25. Thomas’ death was announced by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent attended the memorial service for King Constantine II of Greece on Feb. 27

A statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray said, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

A palace spokesperson said that King Charles and Queen Camilla “join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” adding, “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Lady Gabriella married Thomas in 2019

According to the Daily Mail, Gabriella and Thomas attended a National Gallery event days before his death. A friend who spoke to the couple at a party last Wednesday told the Daily Mail: “They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty.” Meanwhile, a close friend who attended their wedding said, “It’s utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it.”

Lady Gabriella and Thomas got engaged in August of 2018 on the Isle of Sark. Less than a year later, they tied the knot on May 18, 2019 at St. George’s Chapel. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Harry were among the guests at the couple’s royal wedding.

