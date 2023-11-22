Queen Letizia steps out in fabulous form-fitting dress

Queen Letizia of Spain looked fabulous for an outing with her husband King Felipe on Tuesday. The royal couple attended an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the “La Razón” newspaper in Madrid.

Queen Letizia wore a form-fitting dress to an event with King Felipe on Nov. 21

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother stunned wearing a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress with her brunette tresses styled down in waves. The Queen completed her glamorous look with PDPAOLA’s “Crown” hoop earrings, which retail for $190, and sling back pumps. Meanwhile, His Majesty sported a suit and purple tie, as well as a black splint on his left hand. HOLA! Spain reported last month that Felipe injured his hand while playing paddle tennis.

While at the newspaper’s headquarters on Nov. 21, the King and Queen spoke with the editorial team and viewed a photo of their eldest daughter Princess Leonor from her flag oath ceremony, which took place last month. Proud parents Letizia and Felipe were present for the ceremony, where the Princess of Asturias pledged her allegiance to the Spanish flag.

The royals’ firstborn, who turned 18 on Oct. 31, began her first year of military training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza in August. That same month, the King and Queen’s youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, left Spain to begin her studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales. Leonor graduated from the school in the UK back in May.