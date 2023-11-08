Chic Colonel-in-Chief! The Princess of Wales wears camo during visit to barracks

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to﻿ the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards at Robertson Barracks on Wednesday. It marked the first time the royal has visited the regiment since King Charles III appointed his “beloved daughter-in-law” their Colonel-in-Chief back in August.

The visit on Nov. 8 gave Catherine an introduction to the regiment and the operations they carry out. The Princess, who sported a camo jacket and helmet, had the opportunity to experience elements of what operational life is like and even drive a Jackal 2 vehicle.

©Getty Images





During the outing, Catherine also met with families of QDG personnel and awarded Long Service & Good Conduct medals to a number of servicemen and women.

©Getty Images





While the royal mom of three stayed behind in the UK, her husband Prince William revealed earlier this week that his wife was “very sorry” that she could not be in Singapore with him. ﻿“It has been 11 years since Catherine and I enjoyed a memorable visit here on behalf of my late Grandmother in her Diamond Jubilee Year. And I should mention that Catherine is very sorry she can’t be here, she is helping George through his first set of major exams,” the Prince of Wales said on Monday.

©Getty Images





Prince William traveled to Singapore to attend the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards. The 2023 winners—Acción Andina, GRST, WildAid Marine Program, S4S Technologies and Boomitra—were revealed at the ceremony on Nov. 7. The event, which was hosted by Hannah Waddingham and Sterling K. Brown, was filmed at the Mediacorp Theatre. It will air on PBS Sunday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. EST.