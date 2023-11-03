Charlotte Casiraghi honored with award in Spain

Like grandmother, like granddaughter! Grace Kelly’s 37-year-old granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi exuded glamour on Thursday in Seville, Spain at an event, where she was honored. Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece was awarded Vanity Fair Spain’s “Person of the Year Award” at the Real Alcazar of Seville.

Charlotte was recognized for “her extraordinary contribution to the arts and her work to empower women through literature, philosophy, cinema, and philanthropy.” The Spanish edition of the magazine previously noted that the recognition also highlights Charlotte’s “global influence” as an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house Chanel.

©WireImage



Charlotte Casiraghi was honored in Seville, Spain on Nov. 2

Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter﻿ stunned wearing a sleeveless embroidered Chanel dress (via New My Royals) from the fall-winter 2023/24 collection with her hair slicked back in a low bun. In a speech at the event, Charlotte said (via Vanity Fair Spain), “It is a great honor for me to receive this award.”

Meanwhile, Alberto Moreno, head of editorial content at Vanity Fair Spain, said (translated to English), “Fifteen years after the birth of Vanity Fair Spain, I can’t think of a better occasion to return to Seville than to recognize someone who has put so much effort into the promotion of literature and philosophy, promoting the emancipation and empowerment of women, and contributing to making literature accessible. Through the cultural initiatives she has promoted, Charlotte Casiraghi has become a key cultural figure around the world.”