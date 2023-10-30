Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share PDA moment in France

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco returned to the Rugby World Cup over the weekend to cheer on South Africa in the final match. The Prince and Princess were photographed sharing a sweet hug on Saturday at the sporting event in France, which saw South Africa beat New Zealand.

©Getty Images



Prince Albert and Princess Charlene shared a hug at the Rugby World Cup on Oct. 28

Charlene, who was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Africa and moved to South Africa when she was 12, was also pictured standing with her arms in the air as she cheered for her team. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother looked chic for the outing, wearing a coat over a black turtleneck. Following South Africa’s victory over New Zealand, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were filmed ﻿celebrating with the winning team.

©Getty Images



The royal mom of two cheered for South Africa in the Rugby World Cup

A week before South Africa won the Rugby World Cup title, the royal couple cheered the team on at the semi-final match. Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of the Republic of South Africa, shared a picture of Charlene from the game, writing that she “remains very proud of her South African roots.”

©Getty Images



The royal couple celebrated 12 years of marriage in July

The pair’s appearance at the Rugby World Cup final on Oct. 28 followed Prince Albert’s trip to the states. The Prince paid a three-day visit to Philadelphia, his mother Grace Kelly’s hometown, last week. In 2016, it was reported that Albert had purchased his late mother’s childhood home. He told PEOPLE at the time, “The house was very beautiful and very special to our family.”