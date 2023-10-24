Prince Albert to return to late mom Grace Kelly’s hometown: Report

Prince Albert of Monaco will reportedly be paying a visit to his late mother Princess Grace’s hometown. According to PEOPLE, the 65-year-old royal will be in Philadelphia, where Grace Kelly was born, this week and will participate “in a riverside ceremony honoring” three relatives: Albert’s maternal grandfather, John “Jack” B. Kelly Sr., Grace’s brother John Kelly Jr. and Jack’s cousin Paul Costello.

©Bettmann/Getty Images



Prince Albert’s mother was born in Philadelphia

Per the outlet, the Prince will visit Philadelphia’s historic Boathouse Row on Wednesday afternoon. The visit is described as a “long-anticipated family affair in tribute to” the royal’s aforementioned relatives, who are Olympians like him. While Jack, his son and cousin were rowers, Prince Albert competed in bobsledding at five Winter Olympics.

Princess Charlene’s husband will reportedly be staying at his mother’s old home located in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. In 2016, it was reported that Albert had purchased his mom’s childhood home. “The house was very beautiful and very special to our family,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

©Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation-USA and the Prince Albert II Foundation



It was reported in 2016 that the royal had purchased his late mother’s childhood home

“I remember one visit, one of the earliest I recall, Grandma put me up in one of the bedrooms upstairs. I must have been about 5 and it was one of the first times I remember when I wasn’t put in with my sister. I remember just staring out the window, watching the cars go by, enjoying being alone,” Albert continued. He also shared that the house was filled with “moments of being a family.”

Following the restoration of the house, PEOPLE reported in 2018 that it would “be used for family celebrations, exchange programs with the Princess Grace Irish Library in Monaco and to help the efforts of the family foundations.”