Is Princess Beatrice’s daughter featured in previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth?

A framed photo of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, appears to be on display in a new picture of Queen Elizabeth that was released to mark the late monarch’s birthday. Eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted the image, which seems to show Edo holding his baby girl.

©The Princess of Wales



A framed photo of Sienna and Edo appears to be on display in the previously unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth

“In the background (to far right) there looks to be a photo of Edo and baby Sienna on her christening day,” one tweeted. Another wrote, “We have yet to get any official photos or appearances of Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, but she can be seen with her father Edo in what looks like the throne room at St. James’s Palace after her Christening.”

Sienna was reportedly christened last April at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace. Beatrice and Edo welcomed their daughter, Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild, in 2021.

©The Princess of Wales



A photo of Queen Elizabeth with eight of her great-grandchildren and two of her grandchildren was released on what would have been her 97th birthday

The late monarch had 12 great-grandchildren: Sienna, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, August Brooksbank, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Lucas Tindall. Princess Beatrice’s daughter is currently the youngest of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren, but that will change when Princess Eugenie welcomes her second child this year.

Eight of Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren, as well as her youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, were pictured with the Queen in a previously unseen photo that Kensington Palace released on Friday. The sweet picture was taken by the Princess of Wales last summer at Balmoral. Queen Elizabeth, who would have turned 97 on April 21, passed away at Balmoral on Sept. 8, 2022.