Meghan Markle featured in official coronation souvenir

Meghan Markle isn’t attending King Charles III’s coronation, but she is featured in the official souvenir program. According to The Telegraph, a photo of the Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, King Charles and Queen Camilla is included in the 84-page program. The family picture is reportedly a ﻿portrait that was taken in 2018 to mark Charles’ 70th birthday.

🎂 Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales!



Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJack_Getty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. Visit @ClarenceHouse for more 📷 pic.twitter.com/nQwDOPGVkx — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 13, 2018

Photographer Chris Jackson took the official portraits of Charles and his family, which were released to celebrate his milestone birthday. On Instagram, Chris previously revealed, “It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House.”

The portraits of the family were taken in September of 2018, months after Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

©Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala



Meghan Markle won’t be attending the coronation on May 6 with Prince Harry

The official coronation souvenir program is said to have gone on sale on Monday. Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the coronation on May 6. While Meghan will stay behind in the states, Prince Harry will travel across the pond to attend his father’s coronation.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the palace said in a statement (via Sky News). “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day his paternal grandfather, King Charles, is crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.