Meghan Markle featured in official Coronation souvenir©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

Meghan Markle featured in official coronation souvenir

The Duchess of Sussex will be in California the day of the coronation

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Meghan Markle isn’t attending King Charles III’s coronation, but she is featured in the official souvenir program. According to The Telegraph, a photo of the Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, King Charles and Queen Camilla is included in the 84-page program. The family picture is reportedly a ﻿portrait that was taken in 2018 to mark Charles’ 70th birthday.

RELATED:

Heading to London for King Charles’ coronation? Here’s how you can celebrate royally


Photographer Chris Jackson took the official portraits of Charles and his family, which were released to celebrate his milestone birthday. On Instagram, Chris previously revealed, “It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House.”

The portraits of the family were taken in September of 2018, months after Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle won’t be attending the coronation on May 6 with Prince Harry©Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Meghan Markle won’t be attending the coronation on May 6 with Prince Harry

The official coronation souvenir program is said to have gone on sale on Monday. Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the coronation on May 6. While Meghan will stay behind in the states, Prince Harry will travel across the pond to attend his father’s coronation.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the palace said in a statement (via Sky News). “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day his paternal grandfather, King Charles, is crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more