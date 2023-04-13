Prince Albert and Princess Charlene meet with Andrea Bocelli in Florence

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco were under the Tuscan sun this week! During their visit to Florence, Italy, the royal couple met with renowned Italian singer Andrea Bocelli. The Prince and Princess visited the Andrea Bocelli Foundation’s global headquarters on Wednesday with its founder Andrea and his wife Veronica Berti Bocelli, who is the foundation’s vice chair.

©Giacomo Moresi



Prince Albert and Princess Charlene visited the Andrea Bocelli Foundation’s global headquarters on April 12

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s parents were greeted by one of the foundation’s beneficiaries, Sara Ciafardoni﻿. Albert and Charlene toured spaces dedicated to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) GlobaLAB during their visit. In the music room, the “Time to Say Goodbye” singer played the piano, performing a few classical songs for the Prince and Princess.

The core mission of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which was established by the Bocelli family in 2011, is to “empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, distress due to illness and social exclusion by promoting and supporting national and international projects that promote the overcoming of these barriers and the expression of their full potential.”

©Giacomo Moresi



The royal couple visited Florence to celebrate the city’s 160th anniversary of the Consulate of the Principality of Monaco

Charlene looked chic for the outing on April 12 wearing a crew-neck jacket and matching trousers from Emporio Armani, according to New My Royals. Albert and Andrea sported similar looks, wearing navy suits and blue printed ties. The Prince and Princess visited Florence to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the city’s Consulate of the Principality of Monaco.

©Giacomo Moresi



The Prince Albert II Foundation has supported ABF projects in the past

Later in the evening, Albert and Charlene attended a gala fundraiser at the iconic Palazzo Vecchio to celebrate 160 years of the Principality of Monaco’s Florence Consulate. The royal mom of two stunned wearing a black sequin gown from Akris.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will﻿ support “key projects for both the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Prince Albert II Foundation: a synergic collaboration to help promote a more sustainable future through the organizations’ respective missions.” The Prince Albert II Foundation has supported ABF projects in the past, including the ABF Water Truck in Haiti.