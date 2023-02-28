The Princess of Wales goes spinning in a skirt and heels!

Heels didn’t stop the Princess of Wales from beating her husband in a race! Prince William and Catherine visited the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in South Wales on Tuesday, where they participated in a spin class.

Catherine, who was wearing a cream turtleneck, midi Zara skirt and black suede boots, joked about having to do it in a skirt and heels, according to The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales was dressed in trousers, a button-down shirt, blue jacket and tie.

“Not sure I am dressed for this,” the Princess said (via HELLO!). During the race, she also asked: ﻿“Can I make it harder?” After it ended, William joked, “I think I tore my pants.”

The royal mom of three ended up winning the 45-second race against her husband. The Princess looked surprised as she was declared the winner of the Tour de Aberavon and was handed a small trophy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited South Wales ahead of St. David’s Day to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities. Apart from the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre, the royal couple also visited the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre and the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance.

During their final engagement of the day, it was announced that William, who previously served as both an Air Ambulance and an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot, has become patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity.