Is another British royal family member moving to the U.S.?

One of Prince Harry’s royal relatives is reportedly considering moving to the states. According to the Daily Mail, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank may follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to California following the birth of their second child.

The outlet reported that the Sussexes have been sending Eugenie “details of homes close to where they live in Montecito,” but the Princess and Jack are said to instead be “looking at homes in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, and they plan to rent first before taking the plunge and snapping up a property.”

Eugenie, who announced last month that she is expecting her second child, has resided in the states before. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter lived in New York for two years working for Paddle8.

The Princess has visited Meghan and Harry since the couple left the UK. Last February, Harry and Eugenie were spotted at the Super Bowl in Inglewood, California. Later that month, the royal cousins and their respective spouses were pictured on a double date in﻿ Santa Barbara. Footage of Eugenie visiting her cousin in California was featured in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries.

During the Sussexes’ 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about the couples being friends. “Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” the Duchess said (via`PEOPLE). “We’re friends with them as a couple.”