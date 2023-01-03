Queen Rania of Jordan celebrates New Year with new family photo

Happy New Year from the Jordanian royals! Queen Rania took to her personal Instagram and Twitter accounts on Dec. 31 to share a New Year greeting alongside a gorgeous new photo of her family.

“Happy New Year from our family to yours! May it be a peaceful and blessed one for our beloved country and for you all,” she penned.

Rania and her husband King Abdullah II were pictured sitting next to each other, while their four kids, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Iman, 26, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 17, stood behind them.

This year is an exciting one for Rania’s family. On New Year’s Eve, the Royal Hashemite Court announced the date for Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding. The Queen and King’s firstborn will marry his fiancée Rajwa Al Saif on June 1, 2023.

Rania’s eldest daughter Iman is also engaged. Like her older brother, the Princess got engaged last summer to her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis. While a date for Iman’s wedding has not yet been announced, it seems it could also be taking place this year. During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2022, Rania spoke about having “two weddings next year.”

“It’s so exciting. I mean it’s incredibly hectic, but the best kind of hectic,” the Queen said. “I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.”

The mom of four added, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”