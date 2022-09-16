Prince Harry receives birthday shoutout from friend

While Prince Harry ﻿is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, one of his friends sent him love on his birthday﻿. Nacho Figueros took to his Instagram on Thursday to wish the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday.

Alongside a photo of himself and Harry, the professional polo player simply wrote, “Happy Birthday!!,” adding, “Love you!!”

Harry turned 38 on Sept. 15. The dad of two’s birthday marked one week since the Queen died at Balmoral. The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to his “Granny” days after her passing with a statement shared on his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell website.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected,” Harry said. “Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

He continued, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Harry also thanked his late grandmother for her “commitment to service,” in addition to her “sound advice” and her “infectious smile.” The Duke said, “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Harry will join his brother William and their royal cousins—James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—on Saturday at Westminster Hall, where they will stand vigil beside their grandmother’s coffin. The Duke of Sussex, as well as the Prince of Wales, will be in uniform at the request of their father, King Charles III.