Royal guard collapses during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: How long do they have to stand beside her coffin?

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall. While thousands of mourners pay their respects to the Queen until her last funeral on Monday, September 19, guards are standing watch beside Her Majesty.

On Wednesday, September 14, the live broadcast of the funeral had to be suspended after one of the royal guards collapsed. The person, wearing a black uniform, began stumbling from their position on the catafalque, but after getting back up and assuming the position, the guard fell forward as the crowd gasped.

Immediately after, nearby guards rushed over to help the guard while other first responders assisted and took the person away.

How long do guards have to stand beside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin?

The Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are among the group of guards sheltering the coffin. Although the bodyguards will keep a 24-hour vigil, they will rotate every 20 minutes.

©GettyImages



Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (front left) and Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace (front right) in ceremonial role as members of the Royal Company of Archers guard the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, ahead of her funeral on Monday, on September 15, 2022 in London, England.

For ten days, the British Royal family and millions of people in the UK could pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during a meticulously planned ceremonial procession that began in Scotland and concluded in London.

The different funerals packed an ancient tradition that included symbols representing administrative and religious aspects of the British lifestyle and monarchy, as reported by The Washington Post.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away on September 8. She was 96 years old. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”