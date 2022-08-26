Meghan Markle takes no. 1 spot on Spotify chart

Archetypes is number one on Spotify’s “Top Podcasts” chart in the US. Meghan Markle’s new podcast has dethroned the “usual U.S. frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience,” according to Deadline. The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast has also claimed the top spot on the same chart in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.

Archetypes, which is the first podcast series as part of Spotify and Archewell Audio’s multi-year partnership, debuted on Aug. 23. The podcast is “about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.”

In the first episode, Meghan said, “Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations – boxes like diva, crazy, the b-word, slut. Some of these words – these labels – are harsh; they’re abrasive. And I want to get to the bottom of where they come from, why they’ve stuck around for so long, and – importantly – how we can move past them.”

“To do all this, I’m going to sit down with some of the smartest, funniest, strongest, most passionate women and people I know. And some that I’ve never met before; I’m making friends along the way, too,” she added. “I’ll be talking to household names, experts, cultural commentators. And they’ve all, in some way or another, borne the brunt of the labels we’ll be picking apart. And of course, I know a thing or two about these labels myself. My hope is that my own lived experience will help other women open up. To reveal the layers that thrive within all of us. And the truth that none of us are alone in this world. That the future is something we get to write together.”

Meghan’s “dear friend” Serena Williams was a guest on the premiere episode. Next week’s episode is set to feature a conversation with Mariah Carey. The Duchess of Sussex has said that she is excited to be herself and “unfiltered” on the podcast. “People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to: ‘Hey, it’s me,’” Meghan said in a video shared by Spotify. “I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered, and yeah, it’s fun.”