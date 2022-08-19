Prince William to attend summit in New York City

Prince William is heading to the Big Apple next month. The Duke of Cambridge is set to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21 in New York City. The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies announced on Friday that they will be co-hosting the summit, which will take place during NYC Climate Week and the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Accelerating the world’s climate progress requires us to take urgent, ambitious action from every angle. As global leaders get set to gather in New York, the Bloomberg team is working with our partners Prince William and The Earthshot Prize to showcase the most innovative climate solutions and help them spread more quickly,” Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions and founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, said in a press release.

“We’ve been glad to support The Earthshot Prize from the beginning, and we look forward to helping even more climate leaders get their promising ideas off the ground,” he added.

The upcoming summit “aims to drive impact around systems-changing climate solutions and amplify The Earthshot Prize’s call to accelerate progress to repair our planet through collaboration and bold innovation.” William, who founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 with The Royal Foundation, is expected to address the assembled guests alongside Michael R. Bloomberg, who works as a global advisor to the winners of The Earthshot Prize.

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit will “begin the countdown” to the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards. It was announced in July that this year’s awards ceremony will be held in Boston in early December.