Crown Princess Victoria celebrates her 45th birthday

Happy birthday, Crown Princess Victoria. The future Queen of Sweden turned 45 on Thursday, July 14. To celebrate the Crown Princess’ birthday, the Swedish Royal Court shared a portrait of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s mother.

Victoria looked pretty wearing a floral pink dress and her hair styled up for the photo. The Swedish royal’s birthday will be celebrated on Thursday at Sollidens Slott and Borgholms Slottsruin.

The celebration will begin at Sollidens Slott with the Crown Princess Couple coming out to the roundabout in the front, joined by Victoria’s parents, Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf. After a performance by a children’s choir, the Crown Princess family will travel in a carriage to Borgholms Slottsruin, where Princess Madeleine, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expected to be present for the birthday festivities.

Victoria is married to Prince Daniel, whom she shares 10-year-old Princess Estelle and six-year-old Prince Oscar with. In February, the Crown Princess Couple released a joint statement shutting down a rumor of an “impending divorce.”

“It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” Victoria and Daniel, who wed in 2010, said (translated to English). “Normally we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless.”