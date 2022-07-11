Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s sons star in new family photo

Princess Sofia of Sweden is surrounded by her Princes in a new sweet family photo! The royal mom of three and her husband Prince Carl Philip released an adorable snapshot featuring their sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian, on July 9.

“Our family wishes you all a wonderful summer! 💛,” the caption alongside the photo reads (translated to English).

The royal family of five was pictured sitting together in the grass surrounded by flowers. Carl Philip appeared to have his hands full holding one-year-old Julian and four-year-old Prince Gabriel, while Sofia hugged their eldest son, Prince Alexander, six.

“Your family is really adorable💙💙💙,” one social media user commented on the picture. Another seemed to compare Carl Philip to Superman writing, “Hey Clark Kent.”

Sofia and Carl Philip, who wed in 2015, welcomed their third child last year. Days after Julian’s birth, Sofia shared photos of her sons and husband writing, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”

It was reported last week that the Prince Couple’s youngest son will start preschool after the summer. The Swedish Royal Court’s Information Manager, Margareta Thorgren, told Hänt that Julian will be attending “the same preschool as big brothers later this autumn.”