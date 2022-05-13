Princess Sofia snaps husband Prince Carl Philip’s birthday photo

Happy birthday, Prince Carl Philip! King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden’s son celebrated his 43rd birthday on Friday, May 13.

To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court released a new photo of the Prince, which was taken by his wife Princess Sofia.

“🇸🇪 Today, HRH Prince Carl Philip turns 43 years old. 📷 📷: HRH Princess Sofia,” the image was captioned on Instagram.

The court revealed that the Prince, who is fourth in line to the Swedish throne, is celebrating his birthday “privately with his family.”

Carl Philip and Sofia, who wed in 2015, are parents to sons Prince Alexander, six, Prince Gabriel, four, and Prince Julian, who turned one in March. The Prince Couple will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary next month (June 13). Ahead of his royal wedding, Carl Philip told Swedish channel TV4 (via HELLO!), “I don’t think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia,” adding, “But ever since I met her, I’ve seen how love can change a person.”

Sofia “completely” agreed saying, “Carl Philip is definitely the right person for me. He’s my best friend.”