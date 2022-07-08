Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s youngest son to start preschool

Prince Julian of Sweden will be reaching a new milestone this year. Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s youngest son will reportedly start preschool after the summer. The Swedish Royal Court’s Information Manager, Margareta Thorgren, told Hänt that Julian will be attending “the same preschool as big brothers later this autumn.”

©ERIK SIMANDER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images





Sofia and Carl Philip, who are also parents to sons Prince Alexander, six, and Prince Gabriel, four, welcomed Julian in 2021. The Swedish Prince was born at Danderyd Hospital. In a statement after the birth of his third child, Carl Philip said, “We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”

Julian, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne, celebrated his first birthday back in March. The Prince Couple marked the occasion with new photos of their youngest son, including a snapshot of the one year old being hugged and kissed by his big brothers. Alongside the post, Sofia and Carl Philip wrote, “Our lovely Julian 1 year today❤.”