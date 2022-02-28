We end the month with some great photos from royals around the world. Our favorite this week was the photo of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima welcoming the Dutch Medal winners of the Olympic Winter Games. Queen Maxima was stunning and as always, she knows how to brigthen a room with color. We also saw how grown up and pretty Princess Estelle of Sweden looked as she celebrated her tenth birthday with grandparents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Further, both Kate Middleton reunited with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to do some charity work during her visit in Denmark and Meghan and Harry, made their first apperance in an award show since moving to California.

Scroll below and see what other royals where up to this week.