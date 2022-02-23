Kate Middleton stylishly reunites with Crown Princess Mary in Denmark

Future Queen Consorts, the Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary, reunited in Copenhagen on Wednesday. The Crown Princess and her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II welcomed Kate to Denmark during a reception at Christian IX’s Palace.

On the final day of her working visit to Denmark, the Duchess of Cambridge spent time with Crown Princess Mary

The palace, where the Danish monarch resides, is named after﻿ the great-great grandfather of both Queen Margrethe and Queen Elizabeth, Christian IX, who resided in the palace during his 42-year reign. The Royal House noted that “the familial bond between the two royal families thus goes back many years.”

The Danish Queen and Crown Princess welcomed Kate to Denmark with a reception at Amalienborg

Kate looked characteristically stylish for the reception on Wednesday wearing an elegant grey Catherine Walker coat featuring black lapels and cuffs. Mary also opted for a sophisticated coat.

The two chic royals walked—in heels!—from Christian IX’s Palace to Frederik VIII’s Palace for a private luncheon hosted by Mary.

Later, the Crown Princess and the Duchess visited Danner’s Shelter in Copenhagen. Earlier in the day, Kate paid a visit to Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, which uses the power of nature and the outdoors to help build children’s self-awareness, strengthen relationships with others and understand their value in society.

Kate, who launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year, kicked off her two-day working visit to Denmark on Feb. 22 to learn more about the Scandinavian country’s approach to early childhood development.

“Yesterday was all about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development here in Denmark,” the Cambridges’ social media accounts wrote on Wednesday. “Today we move on to learn about the next stage of their life, focusing on children’s mental health and wellbeing.”