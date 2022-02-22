Kate Middleton arrives in Denmark for solo trip
ROYAL NEWS

Kate Middleton goes down a slide in pumps: Watch the fun video

The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off her solo trip on Feb. 22

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Sliding in style! The Duchess of Cambridge left her pumps on as she went down a slide﻿ during her visit to the LEGO Foundation PlayLab in Copenhagen. “In the spirit of where I am, I had to do that,” Kate said with a laugh after emerging from the slide.

RELATED:

Sporty Kate Middleton shows off talent in new video

The royal mom of three appeared to pay tribute to Denmark wearing a red blazer, which she teamed with black trousers, a white blouse and black pumps for the outing on Tuesday.

The Duchess, who launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year, arrived in Copenhagen on Feb. 22 to learn more about Denmark’s approach to early childhood development.

The Duchess of Cambridge laughed after going down a slide at the LEGO Foundation PlayLab©Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge laughed after going down a slide at the LEGO Foundation PlayLab

Kate is set to reunite with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during her two-day working visit. The Danish Royal House previously revealed that the Crown Princess will ﻿receive the British royal at Christian IX’s Palace with Queen Margrethe II on Wednesday. Following the reception, Mary will host a private luncheon for the Duchess at Frederik VIII’s Palace, and they will also﻿ visit a crisis shelter for women together.

Weeks before her trip, Kate shared a personal message on social media that read: “Looking forward to learning from experts, parents and practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month. Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years which values the roles of parents and results in both communities of support and government policies that underpin the best start in life.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more