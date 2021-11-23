Queen Letizia and King Felipe leave for state visit to Sweden

And they’re off! Queen Letizia and King Felipe left Spain for their state visit to Sweden on Tuesday. Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor’s mother bundled up in a red BOSS wrap coat teamed with black culottes and heeled boots. The King complemented his stylish wife sporting a red tie.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia looked stylish in a red coat as she and King Felipe left for Sweden on Nov. 23

The couple’s trip marks the first Spanish state visit to Sweden since 1979, per the Swedish Royal Court. While it’s been over 40 years since the last Spanish state visit to Sweden, Felipe and Letizia have traveled to the country, including for Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s 2010 royal wedding.

The Spanish King and Queen’s two-day state visit will officially begin on Nov. 24. A welcome ceremony will take place Wednesday at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. Letizia and Felipe will also enjoy a private lunch with the Swedish royal family before visiting the Nobel Museum. Later in the afternoon, Queen Letizia and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a visit to the Karolinska Institutet in Solna. The first day of the state visit will conlude with a gala dinner held at the Royal Palace.

©Getty Images



A gala dinner at the Royal Palace will take place during the Spanish monarchs’ state visit

The second day of the couple’s trip will include a meeting at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, a seminar at the Bernadotte Library, lunch at City Hall, a visit to the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences, a reception at the Spanish Embassy and a farewell ceremony.

The Swedish Royal Court noted that the “purpose of the state visit is to further strengthen and promote the long-standing and very good relations between Sweden and Spain.” The visit also “aims to stimulate collaborations in the green recovery from the covid-19 pandemic, with a focus on innovative and sustainable solutions.”