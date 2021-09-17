Adorable photo of Prince George on display in Prince William’s new video

Prince William had a special photo on display in a new video released on Friday. As the Duke of Cambridge typed away on a typewriter in the 15-second clip, a photo of Prince Philip and Prince George could be seen behind him.

The adorable picture of George and his paternal great-grandfather was released in April following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge﻿ back in 2015 in Norfolk.

William was promoting the upcoming Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet book in the new video. “In my introduction to Earthshot: How to Save our Planet, the authoritative book of The @EarthshotPrize, I wanted to share the early conversations in 2018 that led to the Prize’s creation and the simple equation that captures my theory behind Earthshot: Urgency + Optimism = Action,” a message alongside the clip reads.

The book, co-written by Colin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes and featuring an introduction by the Duke of Cambridge, will be available in the UK on Sept. 30 and on Oct. 5 in North America. Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet has been described as a “book of action and optimism to save our planet.” Kensington Palace previously tweeted that it “aims to inspire a decade of action to repair our planet.”

The first Earthshot Prize Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Oct. 17 in London. Ahead of the ceremony, a new five-part series spotlighting the prestigious environment prize will be released on Discovery’s subscription streaming service: discovery+.