Prince William series to drop on streaming service: Get all the details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only members of the British royal family with projects heading to a streaming service. Prince William’s global environment prize, The Earthshot Prize, will be spotlighted in a new five-part series titled, The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet.

©Erica Wilson Studio Silverback Discovery+ / BBC



The series will feature Prince William

“We are honored to partner with The Royal Foundation and our friends at BBC to bring this important work to people around the world,” Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery and Factual, said in a press release. “The crisis facing our planet has only become even more urgent. It is crucial that we amplify these hopeful stories of innovation to preserve our natural world.”

The series, featuring Prince William, Sir David Attenborough and additional members of The Earthshot Prize Council, will launch on discovery+ Oct. 3 and air on Discovery Oct. 16—the eve before the first Earthshot Prize Ceremony.

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet will showcase “the five Earthshot challenges facing the planet as well as highlighting the work of the remarkable 15 Prize Finalists and their ground-breaking solutions to our greatest environmental challenges,” according to Discovery. “It looks past the problems we face and onto the solutions spotlighting what we have to do to save our planet.”

Prince William announced the first-ever Earthshot Prize finalists on Friday. “Over half a century ago, President Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’ program united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon. Inspired by this, The Earthshot Prize aims to mobilise collective action around our unique ability to innovate, problem solve and repair our planet,” the Duke said.

“I am honoured to introduce the 15 innovators, leaders, and visionaries who are the first ever Finalists for The Earthshot Prize,” he continued. “They are working with the urgency required in this decisive decade for life on Earth and will inspire all of us with their optimism in our ability to rise to the greatest challenges in human history.”