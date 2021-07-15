Did Meghan Markle’s name inspire the title of her new Netflix series?

Meghan Markle’s name appears to have a connection to the working title of her newly announced Netflix series. Archewell Productions announced on July 14 that the Duchess of Sussex was executive producing an animated show with the working title Pearl for the streaming giant. According to BabyNames.com and TheBump.com, Meghan is a name of Welsh origin that means pearl.

The family series, created by the Duchess, will center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history. Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish is also one of the show’s executive producers.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex created Archewell Productions ‘to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires’

Meanwhile, David said, “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner.”

Archewell Productions’ first Netflix project, Heart of Invictus, was announced back in April. Netflix previously revealed that Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as an executive producer on that series, which will follow competitors from around the world on their journey to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.

Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, created Archewell Productions “to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires.” News of the Duchess’ animated Netflix series comes over a month after the release of her first children’s book.