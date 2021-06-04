Meghan Markle’s book appears to feature illustration of Prince Harry and son Archie

Meghan Markle’s first children’s book won’t be released until next week, but one of her friends has already shared a sneak peek. Photographer Gray Malin, who received an advance copy of The Bench, took to his Instagram Story to share a video of the cover along with a personal handwritten message that the Duchess of Sussex penned inside.

©Gray Malin/@graymalinpersonal



Meghan Markle‘s children’s book appears to feature an illustration of Prince Harry and Archie Harrison

“Dear Gray, From one parent to another - all my love from my family to yours. As ever, Meghan,” the Duchess wrote above an illustration that appears to be of Prince Harry and Archie Harrison holding hands.

Meghan’s debut children’s book, featuring watercolor illustrations by Christian Robinson, was inspired by her husband and young son. The Bench, which will be released on June 8, is about the “special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother’s eyes.”

According to the Archewell website, the book will give readers a “window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

The Duchess previously revealed that The Bench started as a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father’s Day the month after their son was born. She said, “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”