British royals celebrate Prince Harry’s 37th birthday

Happy birthday, Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with birthday wishes from his family across the pond. Members of the British royal family marked the California-based Prince’s special day with tributes on social media.

Happy Birthday Prince Harry! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Lw1nR9wNDl — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2021

Kate and Prince William, who reunited with his younger brother earlier this summer to unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana, shared a solo picture of Harry on their social media accounts. “Happy Birthday Prince Harry! 🎈,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s message reads.

Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/W1MJC9cGBn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth commemorated her grandson’s birthday with multiple pictures, including a snapshot of Harry with his wife Meghan Markle taken during the 2018 Invictus Games. Alongside the images, the palace penned: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!” followed by a balloon emoji.

Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rGhu2BtsX3 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2021

Over on Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s accounts, Clarence House posted two pictures of the Duke with his father, along with a close-up of Harry smiling. “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” Clarence House captioned the post, adding a birthday cake emoji.

During his and Meghan’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Harry opened up about his relationship with his father. “There’s a lot to work through there,” he said. “I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie’s his grandson.”

“But, at the same time, you know, I, of course, I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened,” the Duke continued. “And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”