Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry reunite to honor mom Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry came together on Thursday to honor their late mother, Princess Diana. The brothers unveiled a statue of the Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been the royal’s 60th birthday.

The brothers unveiled a statue of their late mother on July 1

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex said in a rare joint statement.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” the brothers continued. “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to mark what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday

The bronze statue, sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, was commissioned by William and Harry in 2017 to memorialize their mother and to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death. The Duke of Sussex, who now resides in Montecito, California with Meghan Markle and their two children, returned to the UK last week for the unveiling.

Princess Diana’s sons reunited back in April for their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. Earlier this year, Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his and William’s relationship was “space at the moment.” “Time heals all things, hopefully,” the Duke of Sussex added. “I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we, you know, we’re on different paths.”