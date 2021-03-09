Prince Charles asked about Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

Prince Charles made his first public appearance following son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. To encourage the COVID-19 vaccine, the Prince of Wales visited Jesus House church on Tuesday, where a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic has been put into action.

There was no reply as Prince Charles is asked about Meghan and Harry's interview as he visited a vaccination centre this morning.



The Prince turns in response to the question but is quickly ushered away before any answer can be given.



At the church, a Sky News reporter asked the future King what he thought about the Sussexes’ interview. “Sir, can I ask, what did you think of the interview?” the reporter asked. According to Sky News, Charles “did not reply and was ushered out of the building.”

Meghan and Harry’s interview aired in the UK on Monday, and the US on Sunday evening. During the sit-down with Oprah, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his relationship with his father. “There’s a lot to work through there,” he said. “I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie’s his grandson.”

Harry added, “But, at the same time, you know, I, of course, I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. And, but they only know what they know.”



Prince Harry opened up to Oprah about his relationship with his father

The Duke also addressed his relationship with brother Prince Williamtelling Oprah, “The relationship is space at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

While there is currently space between Princess Diana’s sons, Harry has nothing but love for his sibling. “I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we , you know, we’re on different paths.”

