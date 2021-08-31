Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrate ‘wonderful’ son Gabriel’s birthday with new photo

Happy birthday, Prince Gabriel! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden celebrated their son’s fourth birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 31. To mark the special occasion, the proud parents released a new picture of Gabriel on their personal Instagram account.

“Today we celebrate our wonderful Gabriel 4 years ♥,” Sofia and Carl Philip captioned the close-up shot. The blue-eyed, blonde-haired Prince, who is currently sixth in line to the Swedish throne, was pictured wearing a striped polo as he smiled at the camera.

Well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulations, while others pointed out the similarities between Gabriel and his mother Princess Sofia. “So similar to his mother ❤️,” one wrote. Another commented, “Congratulations Gabriel 🎁 so similar to mom 🙂.”

Gabriel became a big brother earlier this year with the arrival of Sofia and Carl Philip’s third child, Prince Julian. Although Gabriel and his brothers, Julian and Prince Alexander, are members of the Swedish royal family, they are not part of the royal house. King Carl XVI Gustafremoved Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine’s respective children from the royal house back in 2019.

Carl Philip and Sofia reacted to the news with a statement at the time saying, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.” The Prince Couple added, “They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of.”