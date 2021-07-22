Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles wish Prince George a happy birthday©Getty Images/The Duchess of Cambridge
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles wish Prince George a happy birthday: See their messages

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest son celebrated his eighth birthday on July 22

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Feeling the royal love! Queen Elizabeth celebrated her great-grandson Prince George’s eighth birthday on Thursday. Her Majesty’s official Twitter account retweeted the portrait Kensington Palace had released ahead of the future King’s birthday, adding a message that read: “Wishing Prince George a very happy 8th birthday today!”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also marked George’s special day with a social media post. “A very Happy Birthday to Prince George!” Clarence House tweeted alongside the new picture of the Prince of Wales’ eldest grandchild.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ﻿shared the photo of Prince George on the eve of his birthday. The image was taken earlier this month at the Cambridges’ country home in Norfolk. George, wearing a striped polo and Mini Boden shorts, flashed a bright smile while sitting on the hood of a Land Rover Defender, seemingly a sweet tribute to his late great-grandfather Prince Philip.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ big brother turned eight on July 22. William and Kate thanked well-wishers on Thursday tweeting, “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince George’s eighth birthday!”

