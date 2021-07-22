Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles wish Prince George a happy birthday: See their messages

Feeling the royal love! Queen Elizabeth celebrated her great-grandson Prince George’s eighth birthday on Thursday. Her Majesty’s official Twitter account retweeted the portrait Kensington Palace had released ahead of the future King’s birthday, adding a message that read: “Wishing Prince George a very happy 8th birthday today!”
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also marked George’s special day with a social media post. “A very Happy Birthday to Prince George!” Clarence House tweeted alongside the new picture of the Prince of Wales’ eldest grandchild.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photo of Prince George on the eve of his birthday. The image was taken earlier this month at the Cambridges’ country home in Norfolk. George, wearing a striped polo and Mini Boden shorts, flashed a bright smile while sitting on the hood of a Land Rover Defender, seemingly a sweet tribute to his late great-grandfather Prince Philip.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ big brother turned eight on July 22. William and Kate thanked well-wishers on Thursday tweeting, “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince George’s eighth birthday!”