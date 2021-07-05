The reason Kate Middleton is self-isolating at home

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently self-isolating at home after coming in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.”

©Getty Images



“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home,” the spokesperson added.

Kate was alerted on Friday and began isolating then, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. Earlier that day, the royal mom of three made an appearance at Wimbledon.

The Duchess was set to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS with Prince William on Monday. Instead, the Duke of Cambridge attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and tea party at Buckingham Palace sans his wife.

©WireImage



Kate made an appearance at Wimbledon on July 2

The UK government’s guidelines state that individuals who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 “must stay at home and complete 10 full days isolation.”

Kate received her first COVID-19 vaccine on May 28. Per The Telegraph, the Duchess has since received her second dose and is understood to “test twice weekly with lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime.”