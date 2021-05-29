Kate Middleton gets COVID-19 vaccine in rare jeans and top outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge did something she rarely does: stepped out in jeans! While Kate Middleton, 39, is hardly ever spotted in anything but formal wear, the royal donned a casual ensemble to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Slipping into jeans and chic white knit top, Kate looked just like any other gal practicing safety measures. In an effort to promote the importance of getting vaccinated, the mom-of-three took to her Instagram to share the moment.

“Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum,” Kate wrote in the caption. “I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing.”

Along with her note, the Duchess shared a photo from the exact moment she got her first dose. In the snap, she leans away and tightens her fists into a ball as the medical professional administers the vital shot. While majority of the comments acknowledged what a wonderful role model she is, overall fans couldn’t get past the glamour of it all.

“I had mine too, but most definitely didn’t look that glamorous,” one fan wrote. Another noted Kate’s fit arms, posing the question: “So everyone just has good arms in this family?” Seeing her in tight skinny jeans and a fitted top, someone added: “Your figure after three kids! Just wow.”

Of course, encouraging people to get vaccinated is the most important takeaway. Kate received the dose after her husband Prince William got his earlier in the month. The Duke knows the horrors of COVID-19 first hand, having battled the disease in secret during the pandemic. Fortunately, royal doctors ensured her had a full recovery.

