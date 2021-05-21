Prince Harry reveals one of Archie’s first words made him ‘really sad’

Prince Harry wishes his late mother Princess Diana was around for his son Archie Harrison. While the Princess of Wales never got to meet her grandchildren, one of Archie’s first words was a sweet nod to his paternal grandmother.

©Getty Images



Prince Harry revealed that one of his son’s first words was grandma

“I’ve got a photo up in his nursery and it was one of the first words that he said, apart from ‘mama,’ ‘papa,’ it was then ‘grandma.’ ‘Grandma Diana,’” the Duke of Sussex shared in his new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See.

Harry added, “It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”

Meghan Markle and Harry welcomed their son Archie in 2019. The Sussex family will be growing this summer with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess’ daughter. “I wish she could’ve met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie,” Harry said of his mother in the mental health docuseries, which features new footage of Archie in a swing.

©Getty Images



The Duke of Sussex wishes his mother, who passed away in 1997, was around for his son

While mama, papa and grandma were among Archie’s first words, his vocabulary now also includes the words “hydrate” and “drive safe.” Earlier this year, Harry revealed to James Corden that his son’s first word was “crocodile.”

“My son is now just over a year and a half. He is hysterical. He’s got the most amazing personality,” the Duke told James during an episode of The Late Late Show that aired in February. “He’s already putting three, four words together, he’s already singing songs.”

The Me You Can’t See is now streaming on Apple TV+