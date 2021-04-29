The cameo you might have missed in Prince William and Kate’s family video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a heartwarming family video as a thank you for the messages they received on their tenth wedding anniversary. The video features Prince William and Kate’s three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—as well as a furry family member. The Cambridges’ dog, believed to be Lupo, made a cameo in the video. The black cocker spaniel can be seen next to Kate as she sits on the ground beside William.

©Kensington Palace/Will Warr



The black cocker spaniel could be seen next to the Duchess of Cambridge in the family video

The video appears to have been filmed when the royal family of five took their 2020 Christmas card photo, which was taken last autumn in Norfolk. Sadly, Lupo passed away in November. William and Kate announced his death on November 22, 2020 with a post that read: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C.”

Lupo was a wedding present from the Duchess’ younger brother James Middleton. “It was my sort of little treat for them was to give them a puppy,” James told ABC News in 2014. “And Lupo was their gift.”

In January, it was reported that the Cambridges had been gifted a new puppy from James. According to The Mail on Sunday, the Duchess’ brother gave the royal family an eight-month-old black puppy prior to Lupo’s passing. “The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend told the outlet. “They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”