Kate Middleton steps out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte days after Prince Philip’s funeral

It appears Kate Middleton is already teaching her oldest children good money habits. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted on Monday shopping with Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, on Kings Road in London. According to one Twitter user, the young royals had a budget and made their purchases with their own money.

©WireImage



Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted shopping with their mom on April 19

“I’ve always been a Kate Middleton fan... today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!” the social media user tweeted.

She added, “I wasn’t there but she talked to my team, the kids had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money. Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that’s just lovely!”

©Kensington Royal



The shopping trip came two days after Prince Philip’s funeral

The outing came ahead of George and Charlotte’s return to school at Thomas’s Battersea on Tuesday, and two days after the Duchess attended Prince Philip’s funeral. The Cambridge children did not travel to Windsor with their parents for the service on April 17.

In a statement released after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, Prince William spoke about his kids witnessing their great-grandfather’s sense of adventure and humor. The Duke of Cambridge said, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”