The sweet way Kate Middleton comforted her father-in-law Prince Charles after Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Charles had the support of his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton after his father Prince Philip’s funeral. The Duchess of Cambridge shared a touching moment with the Prince of Wales following the service at St. George’s Chapel. In images obtained by the Mail Online, Kate was photographed comforting her father-in-law. Prince William’s wife lovingly placed her arm around Prince Charles’ shoulder and gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Prince Charles’ father Prince Philip was laid to rest on April 17

Charles appeared emotional on Saturday as members of the royal family gathered to say goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge were among the 30 mourners inside of the chapel.

Kate paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with her jewelry on April 17. Princess Charlotte’s mom wore Her Majesty’s four-strand pearl choker necklace. The Duchess previously borrowed the jewelry piece to celebrate the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. Kate also wore the Queen’s Bahrain Pearl Earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the Queen’s pearl necklace and earrings to the funeral

The Duchess of Cambridge was the picture of elegance on Saturday teaming her grandmother-in-law’s jewelry with a black Catherine Walker coat, face mask and black fascinator. Kate’s glossy tresses were styled into an elegant updo for the somber event.

Following the service, the Duchess left St. George’s Chapel with her husband Prince William in addition to Prince Harry. Saturday marked the first time that the brothers have been publicly seen together in over a year. The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral. Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child this summer, stayed in California after being advised by her doctor not to travel. However, the Duchess of Sussex sent a handwritten card with a wreath.