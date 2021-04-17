Watch Harry, William and Kate leave Prince Philip’s funeral together

All eyes were on Princes William and Harry. It was their first public appearance after the Duke of Sussex’s move to the California with Meghan Markle. In addition, this reunion comes months after the controversial Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After the procession, the brothers walked into the chapel where Prince William took a seat alongside his wife. However, Harry sat alone due to the fact that Meghan was unable to attend because of her advanced pregnancy.

Harry and William talked after the moving service for the Duke of Edinburgh. In some of the images, we can see the Duchess of Cambridge stepping away from William and Harry to allow the brothers to talk, while seemingly drying her eyes with a tissue. This was one of the sweetest and most iconic moments of the funeral.

Related Video: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign Loading the player...