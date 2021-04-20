Queen Elizabeth has no plans to celebrate 95th birthday this week following Prince Philip’s death

For the first time in decades, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her birthday without her beloved husband Prince Philip. NBC News confirmed on Monday that the monarch, who turns 95 on Wednesday, April 21, has no plans to mark her milestone birthday. Meanwhile People magazine reported that no new portrait of Her Majesty will be released to commemorate the occasion.

Prince Philip was laid to rest on April 17

The Queen’s birthday comes less than a week after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. It’s been reported that members of the royal family will take turns visiting the monarch in Windsor ahead of her 95th birthday.

Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday, April 17. Members of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, joined Her Majesty at St. George’s Chapel for the service. The royals adhered to the UK’s COVID-19 guidelines, which meant only 30 mourners could attend the service and guests who were not in the same household or support bubble had to stay at least two meters apart.

Her Majesty, who was seated alone in the chapel, left a handwritten note for her husband that could be seen on top of Prince Philip’s coffin, along with flowers that the Queen personally selected, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

Queen Elizabeth turns 95 on April 21

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace announced his passing with a statement that read, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Andrew previously revealed that his mother Queen Elizabeth has described the death of her husband as “having left a huge void in her life.” He added, “We, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we are there to support her.”