Meghan and Harry set the record straight on what happened 3 days before their royal wedding

The Sussexes are setting the record straight. After Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she and Prince Harry secretly tied the knot prior to their televised royal wedding, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex clarified her comments telling Today that the pair “privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”

During her sit-down with Oprah, which aired earlier this month, Meghan revealed to the media mogul, “Three days before our wedding, we got married.” “No one knows that but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look this thing, this spectacle is for the world for the world, but we want our union between us,” the Duchess shared. “So like the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.” Harry added, “Just the three of us.”

Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told The Sun that “Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed.” “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury,” he said. “The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry atSt George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.”

A copy of the couple’s marriage certificate, obtained by The Sun, confirmed that Meghan and Harry were married on May 19, 2018, and lists Prince Charles and the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, as witnesses.